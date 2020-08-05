BC Housing has bought the property at 580 Dogwood St. for the construction of supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness in Campbell River. Residents of the adjoining neighbourhood have started a petition opposing the project. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Petition opposed to supportive housing unit on Dogwood circulating

Neighbours of a proposed supportive housing project slated for Dogwood Street are circulating a petition opposing it.

“I think the general consensus is we understand that there is a need for it, we just think it’s the wrong place,” said Nicki MacKenzie.

At the end of July, BC Housing announced fifty new units of permanent supportive housing are coming to Campbell River as part of a partnership between the province through BC Housing and the City of Campbell River.

The project will be located at 580 Dogwood Street. The goal is to provide homes for people living at the former Rose Bowl restaurant, which was purchased as bridge housing by the province earlier in July, as well as other local people who are experiencing homelessness. After the new tenants are moved in, BC Housing will revisit the use of the Rose Bowl site in conjunction with the community to ensure the proper needs are met. The new facility will be operated by the Vancouver Island Mental Health Society, and staff will be onsite 24/7 providing outreach services, skills training and meal preparation. Health referrals will also be provided.

But neighbours of the proposed site at 580 Dogwood St. are circulating a paper petition and an online petition to halt the project. The petitioners – who say, so far, they have received no opposition to their petition – say they are concerned about the risk to children the completed facility poses, a potential increase in crime, the danger of needles and condoms littering the area around the facility, as well as the impact on property values.

There are three schools within a three-kilometre radius of the facility and that will create the risk of needlestick injuries, unknown people on the path of children walking to school. The online petition says “The people with children in our neighbourhood (which is everyone) are horrified and fear their children will be in danger.”

The petitioners also feel there are better locations for the facility, they suggest the former Paramount night club on Ironwood St., which is currently for sale, would be better.

“A bunch of us went looking around town. If they’re looking for proximity to (down)town, there’s the Paramount – the old Voodoo Lounge – that property is up for sale,” MacKenzie said. “I mean they could easily put up 40 units on there and room for another 80.

“The Paramount lot is great because it’s close to Service BC, social services, the methadone clinic all that stuff is just really close proximity in that area.”

The petitioners said they have seen these facilities installed in down-Island communities and the accompanying crime and drug use and litter associated with them.

The City of Campbell River is preparing a statement about the project. More to come.

