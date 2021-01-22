Work starting on Oyster River well project

Those venturing into the Oyster River Nature Park should be aware of some planned disruptions in the area for the next two months.

Beginning Jan. 25, the Comox Valley Regional District and the Strathcona Regional District are going to be closing a portion of the park trails to allow for works on new water infrastructure that will help improve water capacity for the Black Creek Oyster Bay water system. The system affects properties in the SRD’s Electoral Area D and the Puntledge – Black Creek area of the CVRD.

Signs will be posted to indicate the closed trails, and the SRD is asking users to stay on the open trails until the work is complete.

The project is funded at 83 per cent by the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. The new production will will help with water security in the area through the dry summer months. Users of the system have previously had capacity concerns during these drier months.

The well itself was drilled in Fall 2020. The upcoming work will involve active machinery and will include a water main and a kiosk. The work is expected to cause physical and noise disruptions. It will continue until March 31.

