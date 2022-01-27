Wood Stove exchange program back for SRD residents

Up to $750 in rebates available

The Strathcona Regional District is kicking off its wood stove exchange program again this year.

The program provides an opportunity for property owners to get $300 to $750 rebates to help replace their old wood stoves with new high efficiency heat pumps, gas inserts or wood/pellet stoves.

People living in Gold River, Tahsis, Sayward, Zeballos or one of the four electoral areas are eligible to apply for the rebates. However, there is a limited supply and offers expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

“By trading in your old, inefficient stove for a new, clean burning, high efficiency model you are helping to improve air quality for everyone in the region,” said SRD Chair Unger. “Not only do the new stoves burn hotter and slower, reducing smoke output by 70 per cent and consuming less wood but it also reduces the fine particulate matter in wood smoke that are inhalable and can settle in the lungs.”

Rebate incentives are as follows:

– Wood stove to wood exchanges – $300

– Wood stove to natural gas, propane, and pellet stove – $500

– Wood stove to heat pump – $750

All new stoves have to be certified with a CSA-/EPA certification. Homeowners need to prove that old stoves are decommissioned and new stoves are installed following all building codes.

For more information regarding the program, please visit www.srd.ca/wood-stove-exchange-program or contact the SRD office at 250-830-6718 or rebates@srd.ca.

