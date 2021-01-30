SRD offers wood stove rebates for 2021

The Strathcona Regional District is offering $250 rebates for homeowners exchanging old wood stoves for more efficient models. File photo

The Strathcona Regional District is holding its Wood Stove Exchange Program again this year.

The program gives people an opportunity to receive a $250 rebate if they want to swap an old wood stove for a newer, low emission model.

“By trading in your old, inefficient stove for a new, clean burning, high efficiency model you are helping to improve air quality for everyone in the region,” said SRD Chair Brad Unger. “Not only do the new stoves burn hotter and slower, reducing smoke output by 70% and consuming less wood but it also reduces the fine particulate matter in wood smoke that are inhalable and can settle in the lungs.”

The offer is open to those living in Gold River, Tahsis, Sayward, Zeballos or any of the four electoral areas. All new stoves with a CSA-/EPA certification are eligible for the program. There is a limited supply of rebates and the offer expires on Dec. 31, 2021. Funding comes from the provincial Ministry of Environment. Homeowners need to provide proof that their old stoves have been decommissioned and that the new stoves are installed in compliance with building codes.

More information is available online at www.srd.ca/wood-stove-exchange-program or by contacting the SRD at 250-830-6718.

EnvironmentLocal NewsStrathcona Regional District