Snowplows from Mainroad North Island Contracting tackle snowy regional highways whenever a winter storm strikes. Mainroad photo

Snowplows from Mainroad North Island Contracting tackle snowy regional highways whenever a winter storm strikes. Mainroad photo

VIDEO: When the weather is the worst, snowplow crews head out to work

While you stay home and keep warm and safe, highway maintenance crews tackle North Island roads

Whenever the North Island gets a dump of snow, spare a thought for your local snowplow driver who’s out working in crappy conditions while you are, or at least, should be, back home warm and dry.

That’s the message in not-so-many-words from the man managing the team keeping North Island highways clear of snow and safe to travel on.

“What our crews do is, it’s a pretty serious job,” Chris Cowley, general manager of Mainroad North Island Contracting, said in a YouTube video released on the first day of winter 2022. “We ask our operators to head out in the worst of conditions. When people are asked to stay home and not drive, that’s when we go to work.”

When the snowplows are working, Cowley suggests drivers give them as much “freedom to work in and room as possible.” Stay well back of the plow – “The roads are always better behind it than in front of it” – and give yourself more time than you normally would to reach your destination. Snowplow drivers will pull over if they think that people are being held up and let everyone pass.

Also, when encountering a snowplow, never pass on the right.

Cowley said that highway crews are looking at a similar situation to what was experienced last year, as far as precipitation is the current forecast. We do get a lot of precipitation, he said, but whether it is in the form of snow or rain is usually matter of degrees as we tend to hover between plus two and minus two.

Last year was a particularly severe winter for Service Area 3 between Christmas and New Year’s. We had high volumes of snow and repeat events back-to-back.

READ MORE: Campbell River gets more snow in December than traditionally snowy eastern cities

What that creates for highway crews is a situation where they don’t have a full opportunity to clean up before the next event comes. Crews will clean up the A Class roads, then the B Class roads and school bus routes but then it will start snowing again and so they have to return to the A Class roads. So, it can be a while before they can get to the side roads.

One thing Mainroad has started doing is pulling crews from areas not so hard hit to help crews on hard hit areas.

Mainroad crews are diligent about monitoring weather forecasts, too. They have contracted a meteorology company that analyzes the weather more than than what you get from the regular Environment Canada forecast.

“Our crews look at those on an hourly basis so that we can adjust what we’re doing and what we’re prepared for before it comes,” Cowley said.

Cowley said Mainroad crews are ready to do what it takes whenever a snow event occurs.

“One things for sure, if its snowing, we’re out there. It’s the job we have and we take it very seriously. Just because you don’t see a truck doesn’t mean they’re not out there. They could have gone to a different area or you’d just be ahead of you or behind you.”

READ MORE: Campbell River snow clearing operations challenged by recent extreme snowfall events

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stung by costly rebuild plan, Royal BC Museum going back to the public for feedback
Next story
Lake Cowichan Freeman, granddaughter win ‘Set for Life’ lotto

Just Posted

Snowplow tackles snow buildup on Highway 19. Mainroad COntracting photo
VIDEO: When the weather is the worst, snowplow crews head out to work

From left are Boston Pizza general manager Mike Martin, MP Rachel Blaney, Boston Pizza owner Chris Seeley, Ian Baikie from the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen, and Joanne Watson from Hama?Elas and the Campbell River Food Bank. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
Campbell River Boston Pizza honoured for helping out at Hama?Elas Community Kitchen

Two youngsters take part in the Summerside Friends Club. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
Friendships and Learning encouraged through recreation

The “mischievous cow” in action Dec. 3. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
RCMP on the lookout for a … ‘troublesome cow’

Pop-up banner image