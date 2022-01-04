Campbell River gets more snow in December than traditionally snowy eastern cities

Snow-covered vessels moored in Fisherman's Wharf in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

December snowfall in Campbell River buried climate normals and surpassed that of several wintry Canadian cities — with snowy conditions anticipated to continue through this week.

In December 2021, Campbell River recorded almost 93 centimetres of snow — more than in Halifax, Montreal, St. John’s and Toronto, per TheWeatherNetwork.com.

The amount of snowfall last month in Campbell River surpassed what the city typically experiences over an entire year: between 1981 and 2010, an average of 84.3 cm of snow fell in Campbell River, based on Environment Canada’s Canadian Climate Normals station data.

Average snowfall in December for Campbell River was 22.6 cm during this same 30-year period.

Keep those shovels ready — this snowy trend for Campbell River looks to continue this week.

Environment Canada released a weather alert for parts of East Vancouver Island, including Campbell River, on Jan. 4, for possible heavy convective snow flurries throughout the day. Tomorrow (Jan. 5) looks to be snowy too, as TheWeatherNetwork’s forecast is calling for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

