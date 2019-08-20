Paul Berry, search manager with Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue, shows areas of north Nanaimo that were part of a search by SAR and RCMP teams to find Wayne Strilesky, 75, who went missing Monday and was located Tuesday. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Vancouver Island senior found safe with help from six search and rescue teams

Wayne Strilesky found safe in thick brush in north Nanaimo

After a search of an area from Nanaimo’s Green Lake to the Lantzville’s beaches, a 75-year-old man was found not far from where he went missing.

Parksville’s Wayne Strilesky walked away from a residence on Manhatten Way in north Nanaimo on Monday and was found shortly after noon Tuesday by a search and rescue canine team about 300 metres from where he went missing.

The search area was combed by Nanaimo RCMP and search and rescue teams Monday and Tuesday.

“He’s in good condition and he’ll be assessed and returned to family,” said Paul Berry, search manager with Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue.

Nanaimo RCMP, in a press release, thanked the media and members of the public for sharing the missing person advisory.

Berry did not have more information about Strilesky’s condition as the man had not yet been brought back to search headquarters to be assessed, and Berry said search teams would let Strilesky’s family speak with him first.

“Wayne Strilesky had been actually celebrating his birthday at his brother’s home here on Manhatten [Way] and had disappeared sometime around 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon,” said Berry. “Wayne has pretty advanced dementia and it’s not the first time he’s wandered away, but in past experiences, he has sought help when he realized he was lost.”

Strilesky allegedly hadn’t sought help in this instance, which prompted the search operation.

RELATED: Parksville man, 75, goes missing from north Nanaimo home

On Tuesday morning, search teams from Campbell River to Lake Cowichan – six teams comprised of about 28 search and rescue technicians – were searching on the ground with help from Nanaimo RCMP members, conducting investigative work, and an RCMP helicopter.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP
Next story
VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab

Just Posted

‘Food recovery program working brilliantly,’ says food bank manager

Campbell River Food Bank program fills community’s stomachs with fresh food, keeping excess out of landfill

Howie Meeker Golf Classic helping Special Olympians realize dreams

31st annual event raises money for Campbell River Special Olympics

Mowi says all Campbell River-area farms now certified to ASC standard

ASC represents ‘gold standard in environmental and social certification,’ company says

Strathcona Regional District rejects well out of concern for Oyster River watershed

Board won’t entertain actions that facilitate additional development, threaten the Oyster River,

Man launches petition to bring charter schools to B.C.

The move could see up to 20 charter schools come to the province

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

UPDATE: Vancouver Island senior found safe with help from six search and rescue teams

Wayne Strilesky found safe in thick brush in north Nanaimo

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

B.C. Speaker tight-lipped about aide’s legislature security tour

B.C. Liberals question Alan Mullen’s drive across Canada, U.S.

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Most Read