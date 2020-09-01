Suspect at large after man attacked with hammer in Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP were called to a report of a man being beaten with a hammer shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.

The assault occurred in broad daylight on Parkway Road when two assailants approached a man parked in a car and attacked him, Campbell River RCMP said in a press release. The suspects fled to a nearby home on Galerno Road that was known to police.

BC Ambulance services transported the victim, a 42-year-old Campbell River man, to hospital. He had suffered from serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and was later released from hospital.

Police were able to arrest one of the suspects immediately but the other fled from the area and is still at large. A 47-year-old Campbell River man was taken into custody and could be facing charges of Assault with a Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Harm. Due to the incident, two people were also located and arrested that had outstanding warrants.

Police were on scene at the residence on Galerno Road until the early hours of Septe. 1. As a result of a warrant executed to locate evidence in the assault, several grams of methamphetamine and various stolen goods were retrieved from the scene.

It is believed that the parties are all related to the local drug trade and there is no risk to the general public.

“Again this is a stark reminder of the violence that follows the drug trade. The homes that house this activity are a plague on the community and the local RCMP are constantly investigating these houses,” said Const Maury Tyre. “Information we receive from neighbours and community members gets taken very seriously by the police and we do everything in our legal power to deal with the criminal activities going on there. In some cases these homes are rentals and the damages that are done to the homes while drug operations are carried out there are immense and it’s quite difficult to get rid of tenants. If you are a landlord, it’s worthwhile to exercise due diligence and investigate the people that you are renting to and make sure you have clear conditions in your rental agreement.”

If you are aware of ongoing criminal activity please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

