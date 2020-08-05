Campbell River RCMP looking for those responsible for ‘hate speech’ graffiti

Incident took place in Nunn’s Creek Park over August long weekend

Campbell River RCMP are looking for those responsible for graffiti at Nunn’s Creek Park over August Long Weekend. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify who is responsible for graffiti in Nunn’s Creek Park.

Taggers covered much of the playground and bathrooms in graffiti during the August long weekend. The taggers identified themselves as “F” and “L” and used blue, orange and silver spray paint to cover the park in sexually explicit images, racial and sexually discriminatory terms.

Aside from the obvious cost of cleanup, the actions of these taggers is reprehensible, said Const. Maury Tyre. The hate speech that was posted referencing people’s culture and people’s sexual orientation is entirely unacceptable. It would seem that the taggers took aim at people with physical disabilities as well.

The RCMP are unsure whether the messages are based on shock value or whether the messages are truly based on hate for any minority groups.

It’s our hope, said Tyre,that someone either saw somebody committing the act or they were witness to a person with spray paint on their clothing or hands this weekend. This kind of action really shouldn’t be tolerated by anyone in the community and we need the public’s help to hold these taggers responsible.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

