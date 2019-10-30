Lighting and Grip training is returning to North Island College’s Campbell River campus in January 2020. Photo by Kim Stallknecht

TV and film crew training returns to NIC

Vancouver Island becoming a hotspot for TV and film projects

Aspiring filmmakers from Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and beyond can access specialized film lighting and grip training at North Island College (NIC) running for one month starting in January 2020.

Applications are now open for the training, which was developed in partnership with the Vancouver Island North Film Commission (INFilm).

Industry veterans Jeff Smith and John Helme are returning to the program as instructors.

“We’re excited to be working with INFilm and industry professionals to open up additional seats for this training,” said Cheryl O’Connell, dean of trades and technical programs at NIC. “It’s a big part of fostering growth in the sector, one we’re proud to support.”

NIC previously offered grip, lighting, set construction and production assistant training in the fall and winter of 2017/18 through a pilot program that was a first for the North Island region.

Graduates of the program have gone on to find steady work in the industry throughout the province.

This year, students will have the choice of taking Grip Film training or Lighting Film training, with capacity for 22 students in each program.

In addition to specialized training in each stream, students will also graduate with key certifications needed to work on film and TV sets, including occupational first aid, aerial lift safety and set etiquette and protocol.

INFilm Commissioner Joan Miller said NIC’s TV and Film Crew training has helped build a local crew base, a major consideration for production companies when scouting locations for upcoming projects.

“The success from the 2017/18 film training is really evident,” said Miller. “We’re gearing up for an even stronger 2020.”

The availability and quality of local crew has helped to enhance Vancouver Island’s reputation as a shooting location.

“It’s become apparent that as the Lower Mainland has become quite busy, we’re a really great option,” said Miller.

Vancouver Island has seen a steady increase in popularity as a shooting location for a wide range of projects, including the hit TV series “Chesapeake Shores,” the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film and the dramatic television series “See,” produced for Apple TV+.

The 2018 BC Labour Market Outlook projects 16,500 job openings in the motion picture and sound recording industries within 10 years.

For more information, or to apply, visit www.nic.bc.ca/trades.

RELATED:

Trailer released for Jason momoa TV series filmed near Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Island Corridor Foundation ‘cautiously optimistic’ about rail line reactivation
Next story
Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Just Posted

Missing mushroom picker found deceased

A mushroom picker reported missing in the Campbell River area on Oct.… Continue reading

Nootka Sound RCMP request public help to find stolen classic motorcycle

Bike was stolen from a Gold River apartment complex

Campbell River Mirror readers crown community favourites

Results from the 5th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards are in

TV and film crew training returns to NIC

Vancouver Island becoming a hotspot for TV and film projects

Campbell River fish lab receives international recognition

‘Anybody in the world can send us samples now and the results are defensible in court’

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Island Corridor Foundation ‘cautiously optimistic’ about rail line reactivation

The province is currently completing its rail assessment

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Most Read