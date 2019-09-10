The Jason Momoa TV series “See”, which was shot in the Campbell River area, will debut on Apple TV+ on November 1. Photo courtesy of Apple

Trailer released for Jason Momoa TV series filmed near Campbell River

‘See’ will debut on Apple’s new streaming service on Nov.1

A television series shot in the Campbell River area will be released on Nov. 1, Apple announced today.

“See,” which stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard was filmed in locations near Campbell River including Strathcona Provincial Park.

The series is billed by Apple as an epic drama. It “is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive.”

Momoa, who is best known for his roles in superhero flick Aquaman and as Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones” said his role as Baba Voss in “See” is his favourite to date.

“This show was the greatest thing I’ve ever worked on,” he said in an Instagram post on Sept. 10. “(I) can’t wait for the world to see it come November.”

“See” is directed by Francis Lawrence, who also directed the final three Hunger Games movies. The series is written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.

RELATED: Aquaman star spotted around Campbell River as production ramps up on See

The trailer was released today during an Apple event, where the tech company announced new products and technologies, including its new streaming service, Apple TV+, which will go live on Nov. 1.

“See” is among a number of shows that will debut when the streaming service goes live, including “The Morning Show,” about a morning TV show starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, “Dickinson,” a dark comedy about poet Emily Dickinson and “For All Mankind,” which imagines what may have happened if the Soviet Union was first to the moon.

