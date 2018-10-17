This photo, posted to Instagram by Jason Momoa (right), shows the Aquaman star with his stunt double at Painter’s Lodge, where he’s been spotted in recent days.

Aquaman star spotted around Campbell River as production ramps up on See

Jason Momoa, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, in town to film mini-series

Production is ramping up for a science fiction mini-series that’s being filmed in the Campbell River area.

The Island North Film Commission (INFilm), which promotes the region to the film industry, has been scouting locations for the production since May, according to film commissioner Joan Miller.

“Production has looked from one end of the Island to the other and chosen several locations that support the creative look and feel their story,” Miller said in a media release.

She said the production would bring “huge economic benefits to the area.”

The series is billed as “an epic, world-building drama set in the future.” Jason Momoa stars in the new series, and locals have spotted him at Painter’s Lodge, On the Rocks Climbing Gym and at the airport.

Momoa is best known for his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, and he plays the starring role in Aquaman, which is set to appear in theatres later this year.

The Apple mini-series is directed by Francis Lawrence, whose works include three of the Hunger Games movies and Red Sparrow.

The series is written by Steven Knight, who garnered an Oscar nomination for the film Dirty Pretty Things.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Locarno a mix of Mexico and Canada
Next story
Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

Just Posted

Aquaman star spotted around Campbell River as production ramps up on See

Jason Momoa, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, in town to film mini-series

Man injured in Vancouver Island racetrack accident meets, holds son for first time

Kayden was born the day after Jonathan was crushed by car at speedway

Campbell River school enrolment up over projections

End of September count finds 65 more students in the system

Campbell River candidates take on increased density causing traffic congestion on Dogwood Street

How do the candidates feel about growth causing increased traffic on our four-lane arterial road

Campbell River Storm defeats Islanders, loses to Cougars

Local Junior B hockey team holds narrow lead in North Division

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

BC Ferries begins taking debit in two-month pilot project

Company is giving customers option to use Interac on two-month trial on select vessels

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

After 50 years, ‘Sesame Street’ Big Bird puppeteer retiring

The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on “Sesame Street” is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.

Britain, EU decide to take some time in getting Brexit right

Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said “we need much time, much more time and we continue to work in the next weeks.”

Parole denied for convicted killer-rapist Paul Bernardo after 25 years in prison

Paul Bernardo plead for release on Wednesday by arguing he has done what he could to improve himself during his 25 years in prison.

Smooth start to legal cannabis in B.C., Mike Farnworth says

Online and government store makes 4,000 sales by noon

Commercial diver drowns in Hecate Strait

WorkSafeBC and BC Coroners Service are investigating the diving incident south of Dewdney Island

Conservation officers investigate four elk shot and abandoned on Vancouver Island

Leaving harvestable game meat in the field is a punishable offence

Most Read