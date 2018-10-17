Aquaman star spotted around Campbell River as production ramps up on See

Jason Momoa, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, in town to film mini-series

This photo, posted to Instagram by Jason Momoa (right), shows the Aquaman star with his stunt double at Painter’s Lodge, where he’s been spotted in recent days.

Production is ramping up for a science fiction mini-series that’s being filmed in the Campbell River area.

The Island North Film Commission (INFilm), which promotes the region to the film industry, has been scouting locations for the production since May, according to film commissioner Joan Miller.

“Production has looked from one end of the Island to the other and chosen several locations that support the creative look and feel their story,” Miller said in a media release.

She said the production would bring “huge economic benefits to the area.”

The series is billed as “an epic, world-building drama set in the future.” Jason Momoa stars in the new series, and locals have spotted him at Painter’s Lodge, On the Rocks Climbing Gym and at the airport.

Momoa is best known for his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, and he plays the starring role in Aquaman, which is set to appear in theatres later this year.

The Apple mini-series is directed by Francis Lawrence, whose works include three of the Hunger Games movies and Red Sparrow.

The series is written by Steven Knight, who garnered an Oscar nomination for the film Dirty Pretty Things.

