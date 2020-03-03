‘Tide Pool’ selected for Campbell River’s Rockland roundabout centrepiece

Roundabout construction will begin this summer, with centrepiece work to follow

The City of Campbell River has selected “Tidal Pool” as the theme for the art that will adorn the centre of the Rockland Road/Highway 19A roundabout.

The city says in a release that the theme was selected by the community through a series of consultations, where they heard feedback from more than 1,300 Campbell River residents.

The tidal pool concept was the first-choice of four options, and final design of the feature is now underway.

“We received an impressive amount of feedback about how to make the city’s first major roundabout reflect our seaside community,” says Dave Morris, general manager of assets and operations in the city release. “We’d like to thank everyone who shared their thoughts. Ideas shared through this collaborative community process will help develop the final design.”

Four options developed by McElhanney Consulting’s landscape architects were presented during public consultation in fall 2019, and people provided input through an open house and an online survey. The “Tidal Pool” option was selected by the majority of respondents, followed by “Salmon” as second choice.

RELATED: Rockland/19A roundabout features under consideration

The roundabout is scheduled as part of the final construction for the three-year Waterfront Project currently underway.

It will be installed this summer, and the centre feature work will follow.

The city has scheduled a public open house for anyone with questions on the Waterfront Project – including information on the roundabout – on Monday, March 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Maritime Heritage Centre.

Residents are invited to stop by and learn more about the improvements to come and have any concerns addressed by city staff. More information on the project can also be found at campbellriver.ca/construction.

The project was delayed last fall when crews discovered a midden – archaeological evidence of past First Nations occupation – that was deemed to be of historical significance, forcing a work stoppage to allow assessment and removal of artifacts before work could resume last month.

RELATED: Archaeological discovery halts work on waterfront project

Other work on the Waterfront Project this year also includes new aboveground lighting, park and parking area development along a one-kilometre stretch of Highway 19A, from Big Rock Boat Ramp to Rockland Road.

Final installation related to the waterfront sewer project, from Big Rock to 1st Avenue, is also expected to move forward during this time.

“With two of three important years of construction on the Waterfront Project completed, we’re gearing up for the final stretch,” Morris says.

“We thank everyone in advance for their patience as we complete this work.

“The improved services, access and safety along our waterfront as a result of this project will benefit local residents and visitors to Campbell River for years to come.”



miked@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Traffic



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Between the thematic options for the architectural feature at the centre of the Rockland Road/Highway 19A roundabout that went out for public consultation, Tide Pool was selected as the top choice by those who provided feedback. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror