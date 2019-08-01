Three thematic choices for the architectural feature at the centre of the Rockland Road/Highway 19A roundabout will soon go out for public consultation. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Rockland/19A roundabout features under consideration

City has selected three themes for the centrepiece of the soon-to-be roundabout at Rockland and 19A

The roundabout being installed at the intersection of Highway 19A and Rockland Road as part of Phase 3 of the Highway 19A Upgrade Project won’t just be a functional means to move traffic more efficiently, according to the city.

It will also contain an artful, architectural feature – the theme of which will be decided upon by the community.

At its most recent Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting, Campbell River City Council narrowed the options for the centrepiece down to three concepts: “Tidal Pool,” “Big Rock Legend,” and “Salmon.”

The “Tidal Pool” concept reflects the ebb and flow of the ocean, tides, time, current, contours and convergence – including traffic – according to the concept sheet presented to council at the COW meeting. It will feature blues, greens, whites and pale yellows and warm pinks as the colour scheme, constucted with steel, coloured plexiglass and native plant materials and will be unique when viewed from any angle.

The “Big Rock Legend” option will, of course, represent the legend of the grizzly bear from the mainland who tried to jump the passage to Vancouver Island despite being warned by the Great Spirit that if it missed, it would be turned to stone. It did miss, and became the Big Rock, which sits along the shore just north of the roundabout’s location. This option, the proposal says, “helps portray the relationship between First Nations, settlers and current-day tourism. It exemplifies the importance of the indigenous history that helped shape the amazing city that is Campbell River.”

The “Salmon” themed work symbolizes abundance, fertility, prosperity and renewal, using possibly the most iconic symbol of our region, and will allow for the piece to depict flow and movement, representing a journey – like that of the salmon themselves – along with the area’s natural and cultural history. The three choices will now go out to the public for feedback throughout August before coming back to council for decision in September.

Watch for information on how that feedback will be given and received once the strategy for doing so has been decided.

