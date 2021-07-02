Thieves haul 20-foot travel trailer away in the middle of the night in Campbell River

20-foot Weekender travel trailer was stolen from a Denis Road residence on June 28. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

Campbell River RCMP are seeking public assistance after the theft of a travel trailer.

A resident on the 1200 block of Denis Road awoke to find his 20 ft Weekender travel trailer stolen from in front of his home on June 28.

Video footage from the area showed the trailer being towed away shortly after 4 a.m. by what appeared to be a U-haul cube van.

Police are warning people to be extra cautious when storing trailers as they appear to be a growing theft commodity. Use of high quality hitch locks and specialized hub locks is recommended.

If anyone has any information regarding the theft of the Weekender Trailer or any other Crime, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

