20-foot Weekender travel trailer was stolen from a Denis Road residence on June 28. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

20-foot Weekender travel trailer was stolen from a Denis Road residence on June 28. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

Thieves haul 20-foot travel trailer away in the middle of the night in Campbell River

Trailers becoming inreasingly popular target for criminals

Campbell River RCMP are seeking public assistance after the theft of a travel trailer.

A resident on the 1200 block of Denis Road awoke to find his 20 ft Weekender travel trailer stolen from in front of his home on June 28.

Video footage from the area showed the trailer being towed away shortly after 4 a.m. by what appeared to be a U-haul cube van.

Police are warning people to be extra cautious when storing trailers as they appear to be a growing theft commodity. Use of high quality hitch locks and specialized hub locks is recommended.

If anyone has any information regarding the theft of the Weekender Trailer or any other Crime, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

RELATED: RCMP warn of rise in theft from boats in Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Rivertheft

Previous story
Kamloops homes evacuated twice in 1 night due to lightning-sparked wildfire
Next story
Lightning, heat ignite wildfire season in B.C.; 119 blazes burning

Just Posted

20-foot Weekender travel trailer was stolen from a Denis Road residence on June 28. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Thieves haul 20-foot travel trailer away in the middle of the night in Campbell River

Rose Archie, one of the founders of Nations Skate Youth, teaches a participant during the organization’s skateboarding camp at Homalco First Nation on July 1, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Nations Skate Youth stops in Homalco for skateboarding workshop

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked June 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported