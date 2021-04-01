RCMP warn of rise in theft from boats in Campbell River

RCMP are warning boat owners to remove valuables from their boats after a recent spike in thefts. File photo by Don Daniels/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River RCMP are warning boat owners to remove valuables from their vessels after a recent spike in thefts from boats.

“Thieves in the community appear to be targeting boats parked in driveways of homes taking whatever they can get their hands on,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “Items stolen range from very expensive downriggers to lifejackets, essentially if it’s not bolted down, they’ll take it.”

As well as taking precautions to prevent theft from the boats, the police are also reminding owners to take stock of what is in their vessels as well as the serial numbers of any of the more valuable items such as electronics.

“It’s very clear that thieves are targeting items that will be in high demand and can be resold quickly,” said Tyre. “Fellow boating and fishing enthusiasts can further assist in reducing this kind of crime by avoiding those ‘too good to be true’ deals on internet buy and sell sites.”

The police are advising, at this point in time the bulk of these crimes appear to be happening in the southern areas of Campbell River in the Stories Beach Area.

If you have any information regarding these thefts or wish to report other criminal activity, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP