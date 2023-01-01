The top stories of 2022 from campbellrivermirror.com

The Rotary Seawalk’s most recent phase was part of the Rockland Road roundabout upgrade. Photo By Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

As 2022 comes to a close, we’re taking a moment to look back at the most-read stories on campbellrivermirror.com over the last year.

This year, just under 4 million people read news stories on our website. Those 3,970,842 people read everything from big breaking news stories, election coverage, local interest pieces, international headlines, tragedies, obituaries, opinion columns and even some humorous pieces.

This past year was interesting, with everything from the Freedom Convoy, the war in Ukraine, inflation, the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second and the subsequent coronation of King Charles III, elections in both B.C. and the United States, and one of the driest winters (so far) in decades.

We would like to thank you for continuing to come back to our paper for your Campbell River and area news.

While we cannot list every story from our website, we can look back and show you the most-read stories written by Campbell River journalists.

In order of most read to least read, here are the top ten stories on our site from 2022.

1. Tiny Home pods for unhoused people unveiled in Campbell River – 12,418 views

Campbell Riverites experiencing homelessness are going to soon have the opportunity to sleep with a bit more protection, thanks to a new project by Walk With Me Campbell River and Kwesa Place. The first prototype of a new portable tiny home pod was unveiled. The pods can be transported like a wheelbarrow, giving people a lockable space to store their belongings during the day. At night, people using the pods can extend a section out, which provides just enough room to lay down and sleep.

2. How a narrow strip of land became one of the most admired waterfronts on Vancouver Island – 10,007 views

A humble dirt trail across the road from the waterfront was the only way residents at the south end of Campbell River could walk or bike into town in the early 1950s. How that neglected trail has evolved into its present status as a spectacular waterfront is a fascinating story of what can be achieved when city staff, a service club and citizens work in harmony.

3. IIO BC investigating police shooting in Campbell River – 9,736 views

Two are dead after a violent Monday morning in Campbell River. The RCMP, the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team, and crisis negotiators responded to a report of a homicide with potential hostages at the government dock at Discovery Harbour shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, June 13. Officers made contact with the suspect, confirmed there were no longer any hostages, and attempts were made to negotiate with the man, who was reported to be in possession of a weapon. While interacting with him, shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead, RCMP said.

4. Anti-Mandate convoy travels to Campbell River – 9,120

A convoy of vehicles made its way up the east coast of Vancouver Island on Saturday, March 26 with Campbell River as its final destination. The city asked organizers to use a gravel parking lot just north of the ferry terminal for a gathering spot. A crowd of between 60 and 70 were there just before 12:30 p.m. when the convoy was supposed to arrive.

5. Burial of equipment on beach raises witnesses’ suspicions; Quadra RCMP called – 8,870 views

On Sept. 14, Quadra RCMP received a report of a suspicious incident at the beach near Weway Road. A metal boat with a white radar on top arrived on the shore and soon after a man left the boat and buried an item in the sand before departing.

Officers were able to locate the boat and spoke with the occupants who advised they were operating a drone and under water cameras in relation to undersea Internet lines coming to the island. The men worked for a reputable company and had reasonable explanations for their somewhat suspicious behaviour.

6. Humble Campbell River woman who thwarted Walmart robber downplays bravery – 8,279 views

Elaine Gallaway’s phone was ringing off the hook after a video of her thwarting a robbery at the Campbell River Walmart went viral.

The spry woman can’t be taller than 5’3”, but she exudes an air of confidence, and moves quickly and efficiently.

Despite the swiftness to action she displayed in the video, Gallaway said she had never taken any self-defense classes.

7. Dahl elected Campbell River’s new mayor – 7,840 views

Kermit Dahl has been elected the new mayor of Campbell River. Dahl has been declared the Mayor-elect by the city, bringing in 5,468 votes.

He was followed by Larry Samson at 3,414, Charlie Cornfield at 919, Saron Gebresellassi at 418 and Micheal Calhoun at 85.

“I don’t think that it has sunk in really,” Dahl said. “I’m just standing here with a group of people talking about the next four years … I wanted a really good group of people that were wanting to work together, or not to be elected,” he said.

8. Truck gets high-centred on Highway 19 median in Campbell River – 7,563 views

Vehicle traffic was detoured around Highway 19 north of Willis Road Wednesday, Aug. 10 after a southbound semi-truck got high-centred on the median. Indications are the driver suffered a medical event around mid-morning necessitating closure of the highway while crews work to get the vehicle free.

Traffic was being diverted northbound at Willis Road and southbound at 14 Ave.

9. Campbell River RCMP shoplifting sting nabs prolific offenders – 7,157 views

Campbell River RCMP arrested 32 people, and recovered more than $8,000 in merchandise during an eight day sting.

More than 35 charges will be forwarded to Crown counsel, most of which are for theft under $5,000.

Some additional recommended charges stemmed from catching drivers who were prohibited, people who were breaching court-related conditions to remain outside of certain stores, and resisting arrest.

10. Parts of Northern Vancouver Island missed by last Ice Age — researchers – 6,532 views

Parts of Northern Vancouver Island were ice free during the last ice age, according to new findings, giving researchers some context about the earliest human habitation on the Island.

Chris Hebda is a researcher whose graduate work looks into the pre-history of Vancouver Island.

Alongside research supervisors Duncan McLaren, Quentin Mackie and the Quatsino First Nation, Hebda was trying to find an environmental record that he said “would give us a really good indication of what the environment was like as the ice began to retreat.”

