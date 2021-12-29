The top stories of 2021 from campbellrivermirror.com

Lawyer Jack Woodward spoke on “Understanding the rights and title of Indigenous people in Canada” in an informative video conference hosted by the Campbell River Mirror March 18 at 4 p.m. Photo submitted Devin Nelson ended up in the ICU in Victoria where he was sent after a suspected reaction to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Photo couresy Devin Nelson Police attended a Campbell River Tim Hortons for a reported shooting incident. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror A pod of orcas joined the 7 Generation Steward Society at the Tyee Spit singing in memorial for the 215 children found in Kamloops. Photo courtesy Cory Cliffe Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP informed people how to properly use a roundabout. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

The year that was 2021 is coming to a close, and we’re taking a moment to look back over the top stories on campbellrivermirror.com over the past 12 months.

This year, our website got 4,799,240 views in total. Those 4.8 million people looked at all kinds of stories from our website, with people reading everything from big breaking news stories, local interest pieces, good news and tragic, and even some more humorous pieces.

2021 was an interesting year. We welcomed new reporters and sales staff to our team, saw the community grow and change in the second year of a global pandemic, had to reckon with the tragedy of finding thousands of children’s bodies in residential school grounds across Canada, dealing with an uncertain future for resource-based jobs in the region to weathering devastating storms, heat domes and wildfires. This was a year for the history books.

We would like to thank you for continuing to come back to our paper for your Campbell River and area news.

While we can’t list every story from our website — doing so would literally fill a book — we can show you the stories that you read most.

In order of most read to least read, here are the top five stories on our site from 2021.

1. British Columbians in for a big adjustment with Aboriginal title settlement, lawyer says

Aboriginal rights and title lawyer Jack Woodward spoke with the Mirror’s Local Journalism Initiative reporter Binny Paul about Indigenous rights and title, saying that British Columbians are in for a big shock when ownership of large parts of the province switches from the Crown to First Nations. People clicked on this story 22,852 times this year.

2. Campbell River man experiences non-stop seizures, doctors explore cause

A Campbell River man suffered seizures that put him on life support for five days a few days after receiving his first dose of the Moderna vaccine, but at the time no connection was proven. This story got 21,472 page views.

3. Man shot, Police Service Dog stabbed and killed in dramatic incident in Campbell River

A suspect was shot and pronounced dead on the scene and a Police Service Dog was stabbed and killed in an incident in Campbell River July 8. People viewed this story 18,015 times.

4. Whales appear during Indigenous ceremony for 215 children in Campbell River

The 7 Generations Steward Society had a surprise during a small ceremony they held to commemorate the 215 children found buried at the Kamloops Residential School. As singers began, a pod of killer whales swam up behind them. People read this story 13,086 times.

5. Campbell River constable sets record straight on correct way to use roundabout

Campbell River RCMP Const. Tyre saw fit to give local drivers a heads up on how to use a traffic circle. Readers clicked on this story 11,409 times.



