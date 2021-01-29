Police Service Dog Gator. Photo supplied.

Suspect in domestic incident suffers dog bite, bruising after Campbell River police service dog tracks him down

Suspect fled into bushes and hid amongst brambles

Police dog Gator was called in to track down a man wanted in connection with a domestic incident.

On Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. police were called to the 1800 block of the South Island Highway following a report of a female who was trying to escape a relationship with a violent individual, Campbell River RCMP said..

A search ensued for the male and he was located in a vehicle that was stopped nearby by police. The male fled from the vehicle and entered the bushes of Simms Creek. He then crossed the creek and hid in the dense thickets and brambles.

Officers had given chase and utilized the police service dog “Gator” to locate the 35-year-old man hiding in the woods. Upon location, the male failed to follow police direction which resulted in a brief struggle and arrest.

“Instances such as these can be very dangerous for both the offender and the officers involved,” said Const Maury Tyre, Campbell River RCMP media relations officer. “In this case, the suspect suffered a single bite from the police dog and some bruising due to resisting arrest and failing to follow police commands. It’s so important for people to understand, that resisting and running rarely ends in a positive way. Officers are more than willing to arrest without force, but are prepared to use force if it’s required.”

Charged with Assault, Uttering Threats, Resisting Arrest and several counts of disobeying probation orders is Ray Sharkey. He remains in custody.

