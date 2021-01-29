Women camped in front of Campbell River library punched and robbed

Two females who have been forced to live on the streets were camped out in front of the Campbell River Library at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 23 when they had their belongings taken after one of them had been punched in the face several times, Campbell River RCMP said.

An RCMP investigation led to a 29-year-old male who was also of no fixed address. A warrant was issued for the arrest of the man and he was picked up by police on Jan. 28 and remained in custody at the time of writing.

