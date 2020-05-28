Three outdoor park facilities run by the Strathcona Regional District have reopened this week. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Strathcona Regional District reopens electoral area outdoor park facilities

Basketball, tennis courts, skateparks in three EAs open

Park facilities run by the Strathcona Regional District are starting to reopen this week.

Through the pandemic, most of the SRD parks and trails have remained open, but a few outdoor amenities that were more activity-based were closed to ensure public safety. Three parks in the electoral areas were able to reopen this week. They were the Hagel Park tennis and basketball courts in Electoral Area D, Blenkin Park in area C and Cortes Island basketball court and skatepark in area B.

Facilities like the Strathcona Gardens complex, the Quadra Island Community Centre and regional campgrounds remain closed. Outdoor fitness equipment, picnic shelters and water fountains are also not accessible at this time.

Maple Park Community Garden in area D was also opened recently to existing members only, as the province has called the gardens an essential service.

The SRD would like to remind people to maintain social distancing and to take measures to self-sanitize after touching plastic and steel surfaces in the parks, as studies have shown COVID-19 can live on these surfaces for days.

Coronavirus

