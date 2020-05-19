SRD plan to reopen parks coming

The Strathcona Regional District is working on a plan to reopen the area’s skateparks, tennis courts, playing fields and basketball courts.

As B.C. enters a new phase in the COVID-19 response, public parks that had initially been closed are starting to reopen. The SRD is creating a plan to open the remainder of its parks in a systematic way once social distancing and self-sanitization protocols can be ensured.

“The SRD is proud to have continued to provide parks services during the provincial state of emergency with the majority of our parks and trails remaining open for public use” said SRD senior manager of community services Aniko Nelson. “Where our facilities have been impacted by Public Health orders, the SRD is focused on working within the health guidelines and provincial directives to have these facilities open as soon as we are advised that it is safe to do so.”

Most parks and trails managed by the regional district are open, with a few exceptions. These are Mitlenatch Park and Playground and Hagel Park in electoral area D, Blenkin Park in area C, and Cortes Island Skatepark in area B. Maple Park community garden in area D is also closed to the public, but is running as a community garden for members because of a provincial mandate allowing community gardens as an essential service.

Though parks are open, the SRD is encouraging people to maintain social distancing practices and use sanitization practices when using parks.

Canyon View Trail opens but Elk Falls Suspension Bridge remains closed

