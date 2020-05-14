Canyon View Trail opens May 14. BC Hydro photo

Canyon View Trail opens but Elk Falls Suspension Bridge remains closed

BC Hydro and BC Parks have been following the recommendations of the Provincial Health Officer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All shared BC Parks and BC Hydro trails in the park and along the Campbell River have been closed since March 25. With physical distancing working, and now a phased approach to re-opening recreational activities underway, the Canyon View Trail loop opens today.

The Millennium Trail and Elk Falls Suspension Bridge Area will remain closed given the high visitor numbers, close proximities on the bridge and lookout, and numerous touchpoints like the railings. That area will open up in a later phased opening to be determined.

“We are following the provincial government in safely opening up the recreation areas, and within that, we remind people to maintain proper physical distancing and avoid high touchpoints such as railings or signs,” says BC Hydro spokesperson, Stephen Watson. “We’re pleased to now begin to have these wonderful community amenities open up again.”

The Campbell River Hydroelectric Facilities Discovery Centre located beside the Elk Falls suspension bridge parking lot remains closed. BC Hydro and the Museum at Campbell River continue to look at plans on a safe reopening. This may happen later this summer.

BC Parks’ Quinsam Campground at Elk Falls Provincial Park, as well as campgrounds at Loveland Bay, Buttle Lake, Ralph River and Morton Lake, are scheduled for opening on June 1. BC Hydro’s Strathcona Dam Campground is also planned to open on June 1.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) manages recreational opportunities on Crown Land within the Campbell Lakes watershed, including Miller Creek, the Snowden Forest Trails, and Sayward Canoe Route. All sites and trails, including The Ripple Rock Trail, will be available for day use only from May 14 onward. RSTBC anticipates offering overnight camping again at recreation sites beginning June 1.

BC Hydro, BC Parks and RSTBC advise that if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases in the future the risk of potential closures does exist.

For more information on BC Hydro, BC Parks, RSTBC, and relevant COVID-19 updates, refer to:

BC Hydro: https://www.bchydro.com/community/recreation_areas/recreation_area_closures.html

BC Parks: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/

RSTBC: http://www.sitesandtrailsbc.ca/

