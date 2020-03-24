Canyon View Trail loop, Elk Falls suspension bridge to close temporarily

BC Hydro, BC Parks coordinating on the closure, which goes into place March 25

The options to get out on local trails are getting slimmer.

Starting March 25, access to the Elk Falls suspension bridge and the re-opened Canyon View Trail loop will be closed.

The closures are in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and are in line with recommendations set out by the provincial health officer.

“Due to the ongoing concerns with COVID-19, we are temporarily closing these recreation areas, in collaboration with BC Parks given their lands and ours cross-over,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson. “We continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and follow recommendations set out by the provincial health officer . We must follow the social distancing protocol.”

Elk Falls suspension bridge and the Canyon View Trail loop are just the latest closures in the area.

On March 13, BC Hydro closed the Campbell River Hydroelectric Facilities Discovery Centre and at the end of last week, the public washrooms beside the centre as well as the Elk Falls suspension bridge parking lot were closed.

On March 23, the Strathcona Dam Campground, operated by BC Hydro and the Quinsam Campground, operated by BC Parks were closed.

March 25’s planned closure of further BC Hydro facilities includes gating access to the trail to the bridge from the parking lot, public parking and the day-use area on BC Hydro’s property as well as closing the lookout.

According to the March 24 news release, the recreation areas will be re-opened “when health recommendations indicate it is prudent to do so.”

