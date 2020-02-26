Strathcona Regional District finance manager moves to Comox Valley

Former City of Campbell River and subsequent Strathcona Regional District chief financial officer will be moving south to the Comox Valley Regional District.

Myriah Foort will be starting as CFO at the CVRD in May, replacing Beth Dunlop who will be retiring from the position. After starting her accounting career with MNP LLP, Foort worked for the City of Campbell River for six years, before moving to the regional district in July 2018.

“We are thrilled to have Myriah joining our team this May,” explained CVRD Chief Administrative Officer Russell Dyson in press material. “Her strong strategic leadership, innovative ideas, and solution-orientated mindset will help advance our financial practices and budget processes.”

Foort received an Early Achievement Award by the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. earlier in February, which goes to CPAs who distinguish themselves early in their careers.

She helped the City of Campbell River develop a ten-year financial stability and resiliency program, which aligned the district’s budget with the corporate strategic plan. She also pushed the idea of using business case planning to support financial decisions made by the city.

Foort is looking forward to move into a larger organizations with more diverse projects.

“I think working at the city of CR and the Strathcona regional district have really set me up for this role,” she said. “It’s an interesting role working within a regional district where you have to look at aligning the different communities and their priorities.”

“The CVRD is a large organization with lots of services and many projects on the go and more areas to collaborate,” she added. “I’m looking forward to learning a new area and working to serve that area.”

Foort will be starting at the CVRD on a part-time basis in July, and transitioning to full-time in September.

