CPABC honours Strathcona Regional District’s Myriah Foort with Early Achievement Award

Strathcona Regional District chief financial officer Myriah Foort has been awarded an Early Achievement Award by the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. Photo contributed

Myriah Foort, CPA, CA, chief financial officer of Strathcona Regional District (Campbell River) was honoured with an Early Achievement Award by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC).

The Early Achievement Award recognizes CPAs who distinguish themselves early in their CPA career through professional achievement and volunteer service, with an emphasis on professional accomplishments.

Foort is the chief financial officer of Strathcona Regional District (SRD), where she is known for leading innovative initiatives, driving best practices, and striving for continual improvement. She started her accounting career in public practice with MNP LLP advancing to assurance manager, then served with the City of Campbell River advancing to CFO. At the city, her accomplishments included developing a 10-year financial stability and resiliency program that aligned the budget with the corporate strategic plan, and championing the use of business case planning to support financial decisions.

With the SRD, Foort has improved the budget and year-end processes and led the completion of the organization’s first asset management plan. Her strategic leadership skills and the high quality of her work positively represents the profession.

Under Foort’s direction, the City of Campbell River received the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award in 2016, 2017, and 2018, and the GFOA’s Canadian Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting in 2017.

Active in the financial community, Foort has served as a board member with the GFOABC and has shared her knowledge as speaker at GFOABC and Local Government Leadership Academy conferences and courses.

In the broader community, Foort has served as treasurer for the Campbell River Hospital Foundation, captain of MNP’s Canadian Cancer Society’s Relay for Life team, and was founding president of the Young Professionals of Campbell River. Foort obtained her designation in 2009 in B.C.

“Myriah has worked hard to make a difference in both the CPA profession and her community. She is an inspiration to other young professionals in the community,” Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC, said. “We are thrilled to recognize Myriah’s outstanding achievements.”