The Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor was spotted sailing the waters in the Strait of Georgia near Nanaimo on Monday, Oct. 18. (Photo courtesy Tami Mullaly)

The Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor was spotted sailing the waters in the Strait of Georgia near Nanaimo on Monday, Oct. 18. (Photo courtesy Tami Mullaly)

Stealthy U.S. Navy warship attracts notice as it sails through B.C. waters

Zumwalt-class destroyer operating near Area Whiskey Golf

A U.S. Navy destroyer may be designed to be radar stealthy, but its unusual appearance attracted attention when it sailed the waters off north Nanaimo on Monday, Oct. 18.

The USS Michael Monsoor is one of three Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers designed to be less visible on radar.

According to a U.S. Navy press release, the USS Michael Monsoor is 610 feet (185 metres) long, 14,500 tonnes, and can sail at speeds of 30-plus knots.

“Zumwalt-class destroyers are the most lethal and sophisticated destroyers ever built,” the release noted.

One of the USS Michael Monsoor’s two sister ships, USS Zumwalt, which was the first of three Zumwalt-class destroyers built for the U.S. Navy, visited CFB Esquimalt in 2019.

READ ALSO: Largest U.S. Navy destroyer arrives in Victoria


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

MilitaryU.S. Navy

 

The Zumwalt class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor was spotted sailing the waters in the Strait of Georgia near Nanaimo Monday, Oct. 18. (Photo: courtesy Tami Mullaly)

Previous story
B.C. expanding ‘seamless day kindergarten’ pilot program
Next story
Galerno Road between Hilchey and Parkway partly closed tomorrow

Just Posted

Drivers are being asked to avoid Galerno Road on Oct 19. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
Galerno Road between Hilchey and Parkway partly closed tomorrow

The Vancouver Island Symphony will fill the Tidemark Theatre with sound on Oct. 24. (Photo courtesy HA Photography)
Vancouver Island Symphony celebrates friends, love, and music at Campbell River theatre

Katimavik, which brings young Canadians together to volunteer, learn, exchange culture and language, and help build stronger communities across the country, will bring young adults to Campbell River to volunteer at local charities or not-for-profits who are in need of some help. Photo via Pexels
Katimavik is returning to Campbell River

Royal Canadian Legion’s 2021 National Poppy Campaign officially begins on Friday, Oct. 29, Black Press file photo
Royal Canadian Legion’s 2021 National Poppy Campaign set to launch