Some snow started to build up in the shoulders on Highway 19 near the Hamm Road turn off. Photo courtesy DriveBC

Drivers around Campbell River had their first glimpse of the white stuff Thursday morning.

Drive BC had warnings of snow on both major highways leading out of Campbell River. Highway 19 south of Campbell River had snow falling just before 7 a.m., and snow was also reported on Highway 28.

Temperatures are expected to warm up through the day.

