Mount Washington receives early blanket of snow

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter on Mount Washington.

Around 4cm of snow fell Tuesday (Oct. 5) morning at the ski resort, thanks to light precipitation in the area and a temperature of 0C.

Around noon, the snowfall had stopped, however, accumulation could be seen on the ground.

According to The Weather Network, the rest of the week could see mixed precipitation on the mountain, with another round of light snow on Sunday, as overnight lows dip down to -4C.

A potent Pacific system is pushing on the B.C. coast, with some higher elevations potentially seeing snow accumulations up to 20cm. A snowfall warning is in effect for the Peace River region, but with a northwest flow, freezing levels have dropped significantly.

The average south coast peaks freezing level for October is just under 3,000m; on late Sunday (Oct. 10) and Monday, levels could drop to around 1,200m (Mount Washington is at 1,590m).

Winter opening day for Mount Washington Alpine Resort (conditions permitting) is set for Dec. 10. Crews are currently active with machines preparing for winter operations.



