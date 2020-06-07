Six people arrested during Port McNeill drug investigation

Six people were arrested following a drug investigation on the North Island last week.
Acting on community tips and a hunch, the RCMP executed a search warrant at a Port McNeill residence on June 3.
Members of the Port McNeill Frontline unit had become aware of the “tell-tale signs of drug trafficking,” according to an RCMP press release.
They executed a search warrant at the Chelan Crescent home, where they arrested six people and conducted a search for evidence.
“Drug trafficking investigations are complex and require many members of a detachment working on a variety of tasks to obtain a successful conviction in court, which is the ultimate goal,” said Cpl. Nathan Lingley of the Port McNeill RCMP.
He said evidence will be forwarded to the BC Prosecutions service to obtain drug trafficking charges.
The investigation continues.
