Evidence taken from the scene of the alleged crime. (Port Hardy RCMP photo)

Impaired driving complaint leads RCMP to over $20K in cash, evidence of drug trafficking

‘Frontline RCMP members located the vehicle driving and initiated a traffic stop’

A complaint about an impaired driver caused Port Hardy RCMP to discover over $20,000 in cash and evidence of suspected drug trafficking.

On May 12, “the Port Hardy RCMP were contacted by a witness who stated they believed a male driver of a dark coloured older model Ford pickup was possibly impaired by alcohol and driving in Port Hardy,” noted a news release from the RCMP. “Frontline RCMP members located the vehicle driving and initiated a traffic stop and while speaking with the driver, and confirmed that the male was in fact impaired by alcohol. This led to the vehicle being impounded, and the male driver losing their licence for 90 days.”

According to the release, while one Port Hardy RCMP member interacted with the driver, another arrived on scene and began interacting with the passenger and noted drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs in the vehicle.

“The vehicle was seized and a search warrant was drafted,” stated the release. “The search warrant located evidence consistent with drug trafficking, and over $20,000 in cash.”

RELATED: Port Hardy RCMP investigating drug offences

“This goes to show how much the public can help just by contacting us when something doesn’t seem right,” added Port Hardy RCMP Acting Detachment Commander Corporal Chris Voller. “When those little hairs on the back of your neck stand up, it’s usually for a good reason. You could prevent a drunk driving tragedy, or help us take drugs and cash out of the hands of known drug traffickers.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

Just Posted

Police swoop down on man who couldn’t wait to get home to admire his new BB gun

Opened it in his car in store parking lot but it looked too real

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Fan-favourite player returns to Storm

Defenceman Jory Swanson has re-signed with Campbell River for the 2020-21 VIJHL season

Local talent commits to Campbell River Storm

Riley Billy played 10 games as an affiliate player last season

Campbell River converting unused BMX track into temporary homeless campsite

The City of Campbell River is providing a site on Homewood Road… Continue reading

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Impaired driving complaint leads RCMP to over $20K in cash, evidence of drug trafficking

‘Frontline RCMP members located the vehicle driving and initiated a traffic stop’

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Injured pelican found near death in B.C. heads to Williams Lake after rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

Facebook hit with $9M penalty for making ‘false, misleading’ privacy claims: watchdog

Investigation focused on Facebook and its Messenger program

Most Read