Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a man whose picture was snapped while he allegedly stole security cameras on the weekend. Photo submitted

Security camera thief on Vancouver Island takes accidental selfies

Suspect has likeness captured while stealing security cameras from Nanaimo business

Police in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who had his picture taken while stealing security cameras from a business on Rosstown Road.

According to police, the thefts happened Sunday shortly before 1 a.m. and the cameras managed to capture images of the suspect, who wore a hat and bandana to conceal his features, before they were disconnected.

No description of the suspect has been provided by police, but investigators estimate he is tall since he was able to reach the cameras, which were mounted quite high up.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

To read past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

