Search for missing man comes to sad conclusion

The man reported missing to the Campbell River RCMP on March 30 was located on April 1 when searchers found his body.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “The family would like to thank the Campbell River Search and Rescue members for all their efforts and request privacy at this time.”

Bernard Eberlein was last seen on Friday, March 27, Campbell River RCMP reported on March 30.

Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death and the matter has been turned over to the BC Coroner’s Service.

Campbell River

