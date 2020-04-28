SD72 budget presentation delayed one week

Draft budget coming before board May 12; up for approval May 26

The Campbell River School Board is delaying public budget talks for the upcoming academic year by one week.

In a late agenda addition at the April 21 virtual meeting, Secretary-Treasurer Kevin Patrick asked for the delay of one week to allow the budget team more time to be prepared.

“Our budget schedule has definitely been impacted with the COVID-19 pandemic and the in-class shutdown,” said Patrick. “Our original schedule had us starting meetings at the end of March and really we had about three solid weeks of pandemic planning and organizing and wasn’t really able to get to a point where we could present and start working on the budget. We have just recently caught back up.”

In the budget schedule presented to the board at the Feb. 25 meeting, the first public board meeting to review the draft budget was set to be May 5, with the adoption of the budget on May 26.

Patrick asked the board for a delay of the draft budget review to May 12 from May 5. The other dates remain unchanged.

“The advantage of that is if there’s anything that comes out of the budget that the board would like us to look into further, it gives us time to do that and it puts less of a rush at the end of the year,” he said.

The schedule change was approved unanimously.

