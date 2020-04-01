Campbell River School Board Secretary-Treasurer Kevin Patrick appears by video during the school board’s March 31, 2020 public meeting. To comply with the provincial health officer’s order to limit gatherings to below 50 people, the meeting was held by video conference with trustees and staff calling in. Screen capture by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

SD72 receives $2.2-million for capital projects from the province

Approved projects include roof replacements, mechanical upgrades and bus replacements

The Campbell River School District is receiving $2.2 million from the Ministry of Education for capital projects.

Five minor capital projects and five bus replacements were approved for a total of $2,224,015.

Secretary-Treasurer Kevin Patrick updated the board on the status of the requests made as part of the district’s five-year capital plan, which was submitted to the ministry last June.

“It’s really good news,” he said.

The board needed to pass a bylaw to have access to the funds released by the province.

The province can award funds to school districts from a number of different programs including the Seismic Mitigation Program, Expansion Program, Replacement Program, Site Acquisition Program, Rural District Program, School Enhancement Program, Carbon Neutral Capital Program, Building Envelope Program, Playground Equipment Program and the Bus Acquisition Program.

RELATED: A new Cedar Elementary still at top of Campbell River district's wish list

The province approved a boiler upgrade at École Willow Point Elementary School for $167,000 under the Carbon Neutral Capital Program. The other four minor capital projects – roof replacement at Quadra Elementary School ($316,000), HVAC upgrades at Southgate Middle School ($395,500), and two roof replacement projects at Timberline Secondary School funded by the ministry at $220,000 and $241,000 – were all approved under the School Enhancement Project.

The projects are all to proceed to design, tender and construction and must be finished before March 31, 2021.

RELATED: Ministry approves three School District 72 capital projects

Five buses were approved as part of the Bus Acquisition program and will replace part of the current fleet. The ministry will fund $177,903 for each new bus. They must be ordered between March 4, 2020 and May 4, 2020.

The district’s top major capital funding request, the replacement of Cedar Elementary School, was not approved this year.

A seismic review of the school is underway.

The capital plan bylaw was passed unanimously and adopted.

