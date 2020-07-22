Some roads in the Willow Point area of Campbell River will be closed on July 23 for paving. Black Press File Photo

Road Closures on Thursday for paving in Willow Point area

Drivers should expect delays in the Willow Point area tomorrow (July 23) as crews begin paving in different areas.

Temporary closures will slow traffic on Hilchey Road, Eardley Road and Erickson Road between Harrogate Road and Fairmile Road. Hilchey and Eardley will have single lane alternating traffic during paving, and detours and full closures will be in place around Eardley and Erickson.

All work will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and paving will take a couple of hours in each location, according to a City of Campbell River press release.

RELATED: Slow down in cone zones – City of Campbell River


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Construction

Most Read