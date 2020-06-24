The City of Campbell River is asking drivers to slow down when approaching cone zones. Photo supplied by the City of Campbell River

Slow down in cone zones – City of Campbell River

City highlighting life-saving importance of cone zones

With warmer weather, city crews and other construction crews are often working on boulevards, sidewalks, doing line painting, storm drain repair and road construction. Bright orange cones, flashing signs and flaggers all contribute to keeping road workers safe through their busy season.

“This extra activity requires full concentration on driving and slowing down in the cone zone to keep everyone safe. Our road safety reminders are about getting everyone to their destination – and through their workday – as safely as possible,” said Drew Hadfield, the city’s director of operations.

Cone zones are also set up to protect first responders, landscapers, tow trucks and utility workers near roadways.

“Vehicles can weigh two tons or more, and a cone won’t slow it down. Roadside workers rely on drivers to keep careful control of their vehicles so they can make it home at the end of their shift without injury,” said Mayor Andy Adams.

“For the sake of people working near the road, other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, please keep an eye out for workers near the road and pay extra attention in cone zones,” added Hadfield.

