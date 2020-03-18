RCMP hand out more than 60 tickets during traffic enforcement blitz

Campbell River RCMP and North Island Traffic services issued more than 60 tickets during a recent traffic enforcement blitz. File photo

Many Campbell River drivers have heavy feet, according to local RCMP.

A recent enforcement blitz conducted by the Campbell River RCMP and North Island Traffic services netted more than 60 tickets.

Some people might complain and say that enforcement blitzes are heavy-handed, but that’s far from the truth said Campbell River RCMP media relations officer Const. Maury Tyre.

He says that road safety is “extremely important to most police officers.”

“After witnessing events where someone dies as a result of a speeding driver or distracted driver, police officers take driving indiscretions quite seriously,” he said. “The tickets that were handed out recently weren’t for minor infractions either. Some drivers were exceeding speed limits by up to 40 km/h.”

On March 13, North Island Traffic services focused its attention on the playground area near Merecroft Village. Over six hours, they issued 37 tickets for speeding in a playground zone. One of those drivers was found to be driving without a licence. They also issued a ticket for using an electronic device while driving.

On March 16, Campbell River RCMP targeted the construction area on Highway 19A. They issued 25 tickets for speeding in the construction zone.

“Kids playing or construction site workers deserve to arrive home safely,” said Tyre, “so please pay attention to speed limits and slow down.”

He said more enforcement blitzes are planned for this month to remind drivers to slow down and stay off electronic devices while they’re behind the wheel.

