Campbell River RCMP encourage community accountability on impaired driving

It’s the community itself that can help prevent impaired driving: RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP don’t want to sound like a broken record. But it seems this time of year always merits a reminder.

“If you drink…..don’t drive. If you do drugs…don’t drive,” a Dec. 10 news release from the Campbell River RCMP says.

“The police have a whole host of tools at their disposal for punishment, but the reality is, it’s the community itself that can help prevent impaired driving.”

Recent statistics suggest that 23 per cent of all motor vehicle fatalities in B.C. involve impaired driving.

With holiday parties in season, the RCMP is offering some tips to the public.

If you’re hosting a holiday party, the release says “you have a certain level of responsibility.” The RCMP recommends arranging safe rides home for guests or hanging onto their keys from the start of the party.

If you’re attending an event and plan to indulge in alcohol or cannabis, the RCMP says to consider leaving your car at home.

“It could save you from making an unwise decision later when your logic faculties have been affected,” the release says.

The RCMP also suggests reading and heeding the warnings on medications.

“Many people forget that their medications may make them impaired. Then when mixed with alcohol or cannabis have a very negative effect on someone’s ability to drive,” the release says. “Fair warning, just because it’s a prescribed drug, does not mean you can drive on it. Cannabis and opioid painkillers may be prescribed medications for some, but a prescription does not allow you to be impaired behind the wheel.”

To report an impaired driver, call 911.

Weekly roundup Dec. 3-10

Campbell River RCMP responded to fewer calls between Dec. 3 and 10 than they did in 2018. This year, they responded to 273 calls for service.

On the year however, the local detachment has responded to 1,500 more files to date this year than in 2018.

RELATED: RCMP file load continues to increase

RELATED: Increase in property crime is partly preventable, Campbell River RCMP say

Most Read