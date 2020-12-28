Police issued a fine and dispersed a rally of about 30 anti-mask protesters who gathered at the intersection of Aulds Road and the old Island Highway for about two hours Sunday. (Photo submitted)

RCMP hand out $2,300 fine at roadside anti-mask rally in Nanaimo

About 30 people gathered for ‘Freedom Rally’ at intersection of old Island Highway and Aulds Road

Nanaimo RCMP handed out a hefty fine and told anti-mask protesters to move along or receive more fines during a roadside rally Sunday.

About 30 people gathered for what they called a Freedom Rally, which happened from noon to 2 p.m. at the intersection of Aulds Road and the old Island Highway.

According to an e-mail from one of the protesters, the individuals gathered were “standing for the freedom of choice, speech, assembly, opinion and more.”

Nanaimo RCMP attended and handed one person in the group a fine for $2,300 under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for contravening public health orders around gatherings and events.

Nanaimo RCMP Sgt. Mike Eggen said the order can cover a number of infractions for gatherings or other events where COVID-19 precautions are not taken, such as not having hand sanitation or washroom facilities.

CoronavirusRCMP

