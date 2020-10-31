RCMP ask that decisions to skip Halloween are respected, and that everyone enjoy the event safely

Campbell River RCMP are asking people to watch out for the little ones who are trick-or-treating tomorrow, and to respect those who do not want to take part.

Drivers are asked to keep a special eye out for quick moving kids tomorrow night, as they are likely to be out and about near dusk.

Those who do not want to take part in Halloween this year due to the pandemic are asked to find a way to signal that to trick-or-treaters, such as turning off lights or posting a note on the front door. Also, if a young ghoul or goblin does ring the doorbell to have some patience, as they may just be excited and not know any better.

The RCMP would also like to remind revellers that without permits, fireworks are forbidden in the city limits under a city bylaw.

A public health order put out earlier this week says that due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, any gatherings in a home must be limited to the residents plus six others. Police will be enforcing these regulations.

“Halloween parties are a common yearly occurrence and more so when Halloween falls on a weekend. For the most part the private events cause very little trouble, but unfortunately there always seems to be one or two revelers that can get out of hand,” a release from the detachment reads.

Partiers are also reminded to not drive after drinking.

“Maybe it’s the Superman costume you’re wearing that makes you feel invincible, but you’re not nor are the people you can kill if you’re intoxicated behind the wheel,” say the RCMP.

