The RCMP are asking people to respect decisions to not celebrate Halloween this year, and to enjoy the holiday safely. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

The RCMP are asking people to respect decisions to not celebrate Halloween this year, and to enjoy the holiday safely. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

RCMP ask that decisions to skip Halloween are respected, and that everyone enjoy the event safely

Reminder that fireworks without permit are not allowed under city bylaws

Campbell River RCMP are asking people to watch out for the little ones who are trick-or-treating tomorrow, and to respect those who do not want to take part.

Drivers are asked to keep a special eye out for quick moving kids tomorrow night, as they are likely to be out and about near dusk.

Those who do not want to take part in Halloween this year due to the pandemic are asked to find a way to signal that to trick-or-treaters, such as turning off lights or posting a note on the front door. Also, if a young ghoul or goblin does ring the doorbell to have some patience, as they may just be excited and not know any better.

The RCMP would also like to remind revellers that without permits, fireworks are forbidden in the city limits under a city bylaw.

A public health order put out earlier this week says that due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, any gatherings in a home must be limited to the residents plus six others. Police will be enforcing these regulations.

“Halloween parties are a common yearly occurrence and more so when Halloween falls on a weekend. For the most part the private events cause very little trouble, but unfortunately there always seems to be one or two revelers that can get out of hand,” a release from the detachment reads.

Partiers are also reminded to not drive after drinking.

“Maybe it’s the Superman costume you’re wearing that makes you feel invincible, but you’re not nor are the people you can kill if you’re intoxicated behind the wheel,” say the RCMP.

RELATED: RCMP look for suspects in break-in cases

Rare full moon, Daylight Saving makes for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverHalloweenRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River’s Quinsam encampment cleaned out after notice to vacate deadline

Just Posted

One of several garbage piles created and removed from the encampment at 2600 Quinsam Road. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River’s Quinsam encampment cleaned out after notice to vacate deadline

RCMP on scene to ensure safety of those involved

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Multiple patients involved in Quadra Island motor vehicle incident

Quadra fire, BC Ambulance and RCMP responding

The RCMP are asking people to respect decisions to not celebrate Halloween this year, and to enjoy the holiday safely. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
RCMP ask that decisions to skip Halloween are respected, and that everyone enjoy the event safely

Reminder that fireworks without permit are not allowed under city bylaws

Centennial Pool is one of the ‘unfortunate casualties’ of the city’s 2021 budget cuts, according to Mayor Andy Adams, but the closure does enable the city to get more work done on the facility rather than have to close it again in the future for renovations. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Centennial Pool could remain closed for 2021 due to lack of gaming revenue for City of Campbell River

Change room building likely to get major overhaul while the facility is closed anyway

B.C. Provincial Election candidates for the North Island riding. (Campbell River Mirror graphic)
Over 4,300 mail-in ballots returned so far in North Island district

Elections BC provides progress report before vote count

Over the years, Janice Blackie-Goodine’s home in Summerland has featured elaborate Halloween displays and decorations each October. (File photo)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct. 31 is a night of frights. How much do you know about Halloween customs and traditions?

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1987 file photo, actor Sean Connery holds a rose in his hand as he talks about his new movie “The Name of the Rose” at a news conference in London. Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File)
Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Oscar-winner was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Police service dog Herc helped RCMP locate and arrest suspects in the Ladysmith area on Oct. 23, 2020, related to a stolen vehicle. (Submitted)
RCMP nab prolific property offender in Ladysmith with assist from police dog Herc

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled from the area towards Chemainus.

Most Read