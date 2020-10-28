RCMP look for suspects in break-in cases

A car similar to this was stolen from Gord Knight Auto on Oct. 27. RCMP are looking for information on two suspects in the case. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP.

Campbell River RCMP is investigating two break-ins that occurred in the early hours of Oct. 27.

The first was at 4:15 a.m. when two masked and hooded suspects broke in to Gord Knight Auto Ventures and stole keys to a grey 2006 Volvo station wagon. Thirty minutes later, the same suspects were caught on video attempting to break in to the Smoke on the Water cigar shop in Willow Point with the stolen car parked in view of the security cameras.

Video shows two male suspects, one with a stocky build and the other with a tall and slender figure.

RCMP are looking for any information that could lead to the identity or location of the suspects.

Campbell RiverRCMP