Quadra RCMP seeking the public’s help in theft at salmon farm site

Quadra RCMP are looking for assistance in response to a break and enter.

On the evening of June 27, Quadra RCMP received a report of a break and enter at a Salmon farm site in the Oskillo channel. The Oskillo channel is located between Quadra and Sonora Island.

Although reported to Quadra RCMP June 27, police believe the incident took place two weeks prior. The cost of damage and stolen property is estimated to be over $100,000.

Suspects stole two Kubota Model V1505 generators. Each generator weighs approximately 1000 pounds. There was a significant amount of wiring and plumbing apparatus taken as well.

“They would have needed to secure a big barge and have the proper tools to take the generators,” said Const. Rebekah Draht of the Quadra Island RCMP. “It would require planning and time to move those generators as well.”

With online information surrounding local area fish farms, Draht says she feels this is how it came to the suspects’ attention.

“We do not believe it was an inside job,” said Draht. “But, information regarding fish farms are all over social media, so its possible that is how it possibly came to someone’s attention.”

With the location of the farm being in such a remote area, no description of the suspects is known at this time. Draht believes there may have been others around the area that could help.

“We’re hoping if somebody was boating in the area, maybe they saw something suspicious in the area or the barges with the generators,” said Draht.

RCMP Forensic Investigation services have been assisting the Quadra Island RCMP, and the investigation is on-going.

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, contact the Quadra RCMP at 250-285-3631 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) if you wish

