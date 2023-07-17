QUADRA REPORT: Impaired driver gets three-day driving prohibition

Impaired driver

In the late morning of July 10, Quadra RCMP received an anonymous report of a possible impaired driver leaving from the Heriot Bay area on West Road. The officers located the vehicle soon after. The driver of the vehicle admitted to consuming alcohol and blew a “warn” on the approved screening device. As a result, the driver was prohibited from driving for three days as this was her first offence.

Lost phone returned

On July 11, a tourist reported that their phone was lost in the Morte Lake Trailhead area. The complainant reported the phone as lost should someone return it to the detachment. The next day, the complainant happily advised his phone had been found and returned to him.

Suspicious incident

In the evening of July 11, Quadra RCMP received a report of a suspicious incident in the lower area of the Quadra loop (near the beach area). The complainant advised that a man was on a dirt bike, without insurance, in that area. The man appeared to be stopping and looking at various properties. The complainant advised that they confronted the man who left soon after. The complainant stated he believed that the man was casing the neighborhood. The complainant was advised to call police should the man return and to let his neighbours know as well.

Driving while prohibited

On July 12, Quadra RCMP officers were conducting proactive patrols when they located a vehicle which showed the registered owner to be prohibited from driving. The vehicle was pulled over, and further investigation confirmed the driver was the registered owner. The driver was arrested and released without incident for driving while prohibited.

Released by

Const. Rebekah Draht

