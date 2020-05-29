Province pays $4.08 million for hotel to house fire victims

The Government of B.C. has purchased a new building to help people who were displaced by the recent fire at the Pacific West complex in Campbell River.

“We know that finding affordable housing is challenging, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Claire Trevena, MLA for North Island. “This purchase and resulting new units will provide security, stability and peace of mind for people in Campbell River who lost their homes during the April fire, while we continue to work with our partners to build more affordable housing for others in need of a place to call home.”

The province, through BC Housing, has purchased the former Heritage River Inn, located at 2140 Island Highway in Campbell River. With the purchase of the Heritage River Inn, BC Housing is now able to provide 41 units of stable, long-term, affordable rental housing for low-income individuals displaced by the fire.

RELATED: More than 85 people displaced by Campbell River apartment fire

Over the past month, some households have been able to secure new housing, but the remaining households will soon begin moving into the former inn. The building has a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. All units are expected to be occupied in the coming weeks.

Since April, BC Housing has provided temporary housing at a local hotel and daily meals to people displaced by the fire. The John Howard Society, Sasamans Society and the City of Campbell River also have provided daily support and assistance to help people find alternate housing.

RELATED: Campbell River fire victims’ emergency accommodations extended to May 31

“From the beginning, provincial resources and community social service agencies have been key in helping people feel safe and secure following the fire and the loss of their homes,” said Andy Adams, mayor, City of Campbell River. “With BC Housing purchasing this property and making affordable rental housing available to these people, some of the urgent need for shelter in Campbell River’s extremely limited rental market will be relieved. On behalf of council and our community, we are very appreciative of the support and quick action and look forward to continuing to work closely with BC Housing on other long-term solutions to meet the demand for local supportive and affordable housing.”

In the coming weeks, a service provider will be selected to operate the new site and oversee day-to-day management of the building. Residents will gradually start moving in over the coming weeks. BC Housing may consider redeveloping the site in the future, but at this time does not have a proposal or timeline in place. If that were to occur, BC Housing would engage the community and go through the municipal approval process.

Delivering affordable housing is a shared priority between government and the BC Green Party caucus, and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

Quick Facts:

* The Province purchased the Heritage River Inn for $4.08 million through funding from the Building BC program.

* Residents will pay monthly rent, which will be set at 30 per cent of the household’s income.

* In addition to this project, the province has invested in two other new housing projects, totalling 76 new units, which are underway in Campbell River. Those projects include:

* 49 units for women and children leaving violence; and

* 27 units for low- to moderate-income households.

Campbell RiverCoronavirusHousing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
National Guard called to respond to Minneapolis violence

Just Posted

Province pays $4.08 million for hotel to house fire victims

The Government of B.C. has purchased a new building to help people… Continue reading

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on a rare show near Campbell River

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a local tour operator’s boat for quite some time

Strathcona Regional District reports on progress towards carbon neutrality

Director travel and natural gas at Strathcona Gardens largest contributors to emissions

North Island MP calls for feds to implement automatic approval of disability benefits

MP Rachel Blaney has asked for automatic approvals to address the ‘extreme backlog’ of Veterans’ disability benefit applications

Recycling depots in Campbell River, Courtenay to close

The unstaffed recyling depot at Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex is set to close July 1

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. woman launches First Nations search, rescue and patrol program

Linda Peters envisions trained searchers ready to go at moment’s notice in each B.C. First Nation

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Man who bound, murdered Vancouver Island teen still a risk to public: parole board

Kimberly Proctor’s killer is still ‘mismanaging emotions,’ has had ‘temper tantrums’

Getting hitched at historic B.C. gold rush town still on table during COVID-19 pandemic

Micro-weddings, online visits, offered at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

Stolen gargoyle returns to its perch on central Vancouver Island yard

Petey, a concrete gargoyle statue, was returned by Nanaimo RCMP after being found by city crew

Revelstoke woman finds welcoming letter on her Alberta-registered truck

There have been multiple reports online of vandalism to vehicles with Alberta licence plates

Most Read