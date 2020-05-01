Campbell River fire victims’ emergency accommodations extended to May 31

BC Housing covers cost of staying in downtown hotel to give more time to find permanent housing

The victims of May 8’s Pacific Heights apartment fire have had their stay at a downtown Campbell River hotel extended until May 31.

The province, through BC Housing, is extending the current supports offered to all residents displaced by the fire that occurred in Campbell River on April 8, said Laura Mathews, media relations manager for BC Housing.

“BC Housing will fund hotel accommodations and daily meals for the families as required, while our partners at the John Howard Society and Sasamans Society continue to provide families with support and assistance in finding suitable homes,” Mathews said. “We understand that looking for housing is challenging, even prior to the pandemic. It is clear there is a need for more affordable housing in the community and we are working with our partners to provide long-term housing solutions in Campbell River.”

BC Housing put the nearly 90 residents up at the Discovery Inn for the first week after the fire and then the City of Campbell River came up with $15,600 to extend that stay until the end of April. Now, BC Housing has extended the accommodations and daily meals until May 31 through its B.C. Emergency Support Services branch.

The extension gives the fire victims another month to secure rental accommodations but Campbell River’s low vacancy rate will make that challenging. Added to that is the COVID-19 pandemic which compounds the difficulty.

At 4:23 a.m. on April 8, Campbell River firefighters responded to a call about a fire in the Pacific Heights apartment building on the corner of Dogwood Street and 9 Ave. No injuries were reported but fire crews did have to rescue four people from the building.

How you can help the fire victims:

If you can provide long-term or short-term paid rental accommodation (up to three months) for any of the displaced residents, please contact the John Howard Society at 250-286-0611.

Financial contributions can be made through online donations:

John Howard Society: www.jhsni.bc.ca and click Donate Now (please write Pacific West apartment fire in the message box)

United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island: https://www.uwcnvi.ca

Canadian Red Cross: www.redcross.ca/donate

