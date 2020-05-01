Campbell River fire victims’ emergency accommodations extended to May 31

BC Housing covers cost of staying in downtown hotel to give more time to find permanent housing

The victims of May 8’s Pacific Heights apartment fire have had their stay at a downtown Campbell River hotel extended until May 31.

The province, through BC Housing, is extending the current supports offered to all residents displaced by the fire that occurred in Campbell River on April 8, said Laura Mathews, media relations manager for BC Housing.

“BC Housing will fund hotel accommodations and daily meals for the families as required, while our partners at the John Howard Society and Sasamans Society continue to provide families with support and assistance in finding suitable homes,” Mathews said. “We understand that looking for housing is challenging, even prior to the pandemic. It is clear there is a need for more affordable housing in the community and we are working with our partners to provide long-term housing solutions in Campbell River.”

RELATED: VIDEO: More than 85 people displaced by Campbell River apartment fire

BC Housing put the nearly 90 residents up at the Discovery Inn for the first week after the fire and then the City of Campbell River came up with $15,600 to extend that stay until the end of April. Now, BC Housing has extended the accommodations and daily meals until May 31 through its B.C. Emergency Support Services branch.

The extension gives the fire victims another month to secure rental accommodations but Campbell River’s low vacancy rate will make that challenging. Added to that is the COVID-19 pandemic which compounds the difficulty.

At 4:23 a.m. on April 8, Campbell River firefighters responded to a call about a fire in the Pacific Heights apartment building on the corner of Dogwood Street and 9 Ave. No injuries were reported but fire crews did have to rescue four people from the building.

How you can help the fire victims:

  • If you can provide long-term or short-term paid rental accommodation (up to three months) for any of the displaced residents, please contact the John Howard Society at 250-286-0611.

Financial contributions can be made through online donations:

  • John Howard Society: www.jhsni.bc.ca and click Donate Now (please write Pacific West apartment fire in the message box)

RELATED: City provides emergency support to extend hotel accommodation for people affected by apartment fire

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000
Next story
Huge puddle accumulates at Highway 19A construction site

Just Posted

Campbell River fire victims’ emergency accommodations extended to May 31

BC Housing covers cost of staying in downtown hotel to give more time to find permanent housing

Huge puddle accumulates at Highway 19A construction site

Construction zone is on Campbell River arterial road

Read Islanders might buy a forest for the third time

After ‘Lot 302’, the Surge Narrows Community Association looks ahead to purchase more forest area to conserve

Campbell River Mayor says “keep up your guard against COVID-19 until we hear otherwise”

Until the provincial health officer says otherwise, Campbell River must remain as… Continue reading

Coast Guard to follow COVID-19 protocols when seasonal operations in Nootka Sound commence

The Inshore Rescue Boat Program will begin search and rescue services between May to September

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A new poultry plant has been closed down, this one in the Fraser Valley

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Most Read