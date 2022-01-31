The pro-forestry rally ended at Robert Ostler Park. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The pro-forestry rally ended at Robert Ostler Park. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Pro-forestry group holds rally in downtown Campbell River

Group walked down Shoppers Row to Robert Ostler park to hear speakers

A group of people supporting the forestry industry held a pop-up rally in downtown Campbell River Monday morning.

Approximately 35 people attended the rally, which was held to advocate for including industry voices in consultation when it comes to old growth deferrals in B.C. People walked down Shoppers Row from the Logger Mike statue in Spirit Square to Robert Ostler Park where speakers addressed those gathered.

“We are asking Minister (Katrine) Conroy to put a pause on the deferral process and to take the time to speak to the people whose lives are going to be impacted by this,” said event organizer Tamara Meggitt. “As forestry workers, we do care for the environment. We are here for longevity.”

B.C. Liberal party opposition critic for Forests Lands and Natural Resources John Rustad spoke to the crowd about how industries are “under attack,” asking: “what does that mean for communities?… very, very tough times.”

He was followed by B.C. Liberal leadership hopeful Ellis Ross, who said, “I don’t care what ideology stripe you come under, I don’t care where you come from. We all should have a vision of where we’re heading. A stronger province means stronger communities and stronger families, and for that, we need good paying jobs.”

Old growth deferrals to help ensure forestry industry’s viability — MLA


