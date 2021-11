Participants say old growth deferrals will not only hurt industry but also families and communities

A rally was held in downtown Campbell River in support of the forestry industry, in response to plans to defer logging on old growth forests in British Columbia.

The rally was held outside the office of MLA Michele Babchuk on Shopper’s Row on Nov. 29, 2021. It was attended by over a hundred people, many employed directly or indirectly in the logging industry.

More coverage to follow.

