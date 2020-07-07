Prized mountain bike stolen from Quinsam campground

  • Jul. 7, 2020 8:30 a.m.
  • News

Campers in the Elk Falls provincial campground lost their red and white Specialized mountain bike while they slept on the night of July 4.

“The full suspension Specialized mountain bike was the prized possession of a young man who had worked very hard to be able to acquire it. We would very much appreciate the public’s help to locate it,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “Unfortunately, the folks who steal such items seem to have very little restraint in what they are doing and bike thefts keep occurring in rather brazen fashion.”

The Bike is described as:

  • Specialized Big Hit 2
  • Full suspension
  • Front and rear disc brakes
  • 26” Tires
  • Red and white in colour

Members of the public are asked to pay extra close attention when camping to ensure their belongings are adequately locked. Would-be thieves can be quite resourceful at snapping cheaper locks and chains. Items such as bicycles, generators, and other camping gear appear to be hot commodities on the black market. It’s extremely important that owners keep serial numbers of their valuables making it more difficult to re-sell.

If you have any information regarding this or any other theft, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP outline their approach to mental health calls

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP seek meat thieves but scoop up drug suspects

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canadians with disabilities disproportionately hit by COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Just Posted

Langford teens reunited with family after rescue near Chemainus

Friends spent night in missing truck, spotted by RCMP helicopter

Campbell River restaurant to be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness

BC Housing buys popular eatery for $985,000 to serve as bridge housing

UPDATE: More details released on search for missing Vancouver Island hiker

Searchers scouring Strathcona Park near Gold River for experienced 65-year-old on 40-kilometre trek

Prized mountain bike stolen from Quinsam campground

Campers in the Elk Falls provincial campground lost their red and white… Continue reading

Shoppers Drug Mart launches in-store virtual service at several B.C. stores

The service is now available in 12 rural B.C. communities and will expand province-wide in August

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

B.C. homeowners plead for action on condo insurance crisis

Strata property fees growing bigger than mortgage payments

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Indigenous man behind complaint of BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy has died

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argued that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

Cases surging in the U.S. have B.C. officials hoping the border stays shut all summer

96-year-old woman scales B.C. butte with help of family, friends

‘I did as I was told and I enjoyed every minute of it’

Parallel crises: How COVID-19 exacerbated B.C.’s drug overdose emergency

Part 1: Officials say isolation, toxic drug supply, CERB, contributing to crisis

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Most Read