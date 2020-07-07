Prized mountain bike stolen from Quinsam campground

Campers in the Elk Falls provincial campground lost their red and white Specialized mountain bike while they slept on the night of July 4.

“The full suspension Specialized mountain bike was the prized possession of a young man who had worked very hard to be able to acquire it. We would very much appreciate the public’s help to locate it,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “Unfortunately, the folks who steal such items seem to have very little restraint in what they are doing and bike thefts keep occurring in rather brazen fashion.”

The Bike is described as:

Specialized Big Hit 2

Full suspension

Front and rear disc brakes

26” Tires

Red and white in colour

Members of the public are asked to pay extra close attention when camping to ensure their belongings are adequately locked. Would-be thieves can be quite resourceful at snapping cheaper locks and chains. Items such as bicycles, generators, and other camping gear appear to be hot commodities on the black market. It’s extremely important that owners keep serial numbers of their valuables making it more difficult to re-sell.

If you have any information regarding this or any other theft, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP outline their approach to mental health calls

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP seek meat thieves but scoop up drug suspects

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrime