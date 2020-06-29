Campbell River RCMP seek meat thieves but scoop up drug suspects

Sometime between 10 p.m. on June 21 and 10 a.m. on June 22, an unknown suspect or suspects broke into the storage area of Duke’s Dockside Grill in Campbellton.

The ravenous crooks took over $2,000 worth of frozen stock including, prime ribs and onion rings. The boxes for the items will be marked Duke’s Dockside Grill, if you have any information that could lead to the deep frying BBQ’ing thieves, contact the Campbell River RCMP- 250-286-6221

Foot patrols net drug seizure:

At 4 p.m. on June 17, members of the Campbell River Community Response Unit were conducting a proactive foot patrol downtown when they noted a male who appeared to be packaging drugs for sale while sitting in Spirit Square.

A local male was arrested with fentanyl, methamphetamine and methadone as well as the tools to package and weigh the drugs. The male could face charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

More traffic stops…more drug seizures:

Members of the Campbell River RCMP initiated a traffic stop on Willis Road in the early hours of June 29, for a moving violation, but got more than they bargained for.

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, several thousand dollars cash and an imitation handgun were seized from the vehicle. Two Campbell River residents could be also be facing charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Canada Day 2020:

The Campbell River RCMP are wishing everyone in the community a safe and enjoyable Canada Day.

Const. Maury Tyre said, “Have a great time in socially distanced responsible ways and remember, if you’ve been consuming liquor or partaking of the ‘green,’ you should not be behind the wheel of anything with a motor. No boat, no plane, no car, no train, no ATV, no motorbike.”

If you wish to report an impaired driver please call 911. You could save a life.

Weekly update:

The Campbell River RCMP has responded to 7743 calls for service as of 6 a.m. on June 29. This is 26 fewer calls for service than the same date and time in 2019. However, it appears that file counts are starting to return to normal as people emerge from their COVID-19 cocoons.

For June 22-29 in 2019, The Campbell River RCMP responded to 370 files. During the same date span in 2020 the local detachment responded to 376 files.

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says
Next story
‘Amazingly lucky’ no one killed or seriously injured in Sunday’s head-on collision near Oyster Bay – RCMP

Just Posted

‘Amazingly lucky’ no one killed or seriously injured in Sunday’s head-on collision near Oyster Bay – RCMP

Three people were transported to hospital with minor injuries

Campbell River RCMP seek meat thieves but scoop up drug suspects

Sometime between 10 p.m. on June 21 and 10 a.m. on June… Continue reading

UPDATE: Campbell River Canadian Tire reopens after weekend flood

Store had been closed Sunday, but the garden centre remained open

MARS Wildlife Visitor Centre in Merville reopening for tours

The Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) Wildlife Visitor Centre will institute the… Continue reading

Storm alumnus joins team as assistant coach

‘We will be a top contender in the VIJHL,’ says former player Gavin Rauser, who joins Storm staff

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 years later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Most Read