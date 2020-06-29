Campbell River RCMP seek meat thieves but scoop up drug suspects

Sometime between 10 p.m. on June 21 and 10 a.m. on June 22, an unknown suspect or suspects broke into the storage area of Duke’s Dockside Grill in Campbellton.

The ravenous crooks took over $2,000 worth of frozen stock including, prime ribs and onion rings. The boxes for the items will be marked Duke’s Dockside Grill, if you have any information that could lead to the deep frying BBQ’ing thieves, contact the Campbell River RCMP- 250-286-6221

Foot patrols net drug seizure:

At 4 p.m. on June 17, members of the Campbell River Community Response Unit were conducting a proactive foot patrol downtown when they noted a male who appeared to be packaging drugs for sale while sitting in Spirit Square.

A local male was arrested with fentanyl, methamphetamine and methadone as well as the tools to package and weigh the drugs. The male could face charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

More traffic stops…more drug seizures:

Members of the Campbell River RCMP initiated a traffic stop on Willis Road in the early hours of June 29, for a moving violation, but got more than they bargained for.

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, several thousand dollars cash and an imitation handgun were seized from the vehicle. Two Campbell River residents could be also be facing charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Canada Day 2020:

The Campbell River RCMP are wishing everyone in the community a safe and enjoyable Canada Day.

Const. Maury Tyre said, “Have a great time in socially distanced responsible ways and remember, if you’ve been consuming liquor or partaking of the ‘green,’ you should not be behind the wheel of anything with a motor. No boat, no plane, no car, no train, no ATV, no motorbike.”

If you wish to report an impaired driver please call 911. You could save a life.

Weekly update:

The Campbell River RCMP has responded to 7743 calls for service as of 6 a.m. on June 29. This is 26 fewer calls for service than the same date and time in 2019. However, it appears that file counts are starting to return to normal as people emerge from their COVID-19 cocoons.

For June 22-29 in 2019, The Campbell River RCMP responded to 370 files. During the same date span in 2020 the local detachment responded to 376 files.

